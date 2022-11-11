Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.53 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,326. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

