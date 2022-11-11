Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will earn $7.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

NYSE PKI opened at $136.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after buying an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12,947.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 276,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.