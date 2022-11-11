Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Sells $269,906.35 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $269,906.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,422.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

