Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.30 ($23.30) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

