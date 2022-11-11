Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.05 EPS.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,389 shares of company stock valued at $256,186 in the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Articles

