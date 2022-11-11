Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.05 EPS.
NASDAQ MRAM opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.36.
In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,389 shares of company stock valued at $256,186 in the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
