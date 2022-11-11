Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Posts Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06), reports. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:EPM opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $262.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.11. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

