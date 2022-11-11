Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.67.

Shares of EE stock traded up 1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 823,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of 18.31 and a 1-year high of 30.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is 25.25 and its 200-day moving average is 24.54.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.19 by 0.59. The business had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 275.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $156,455,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,005,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

