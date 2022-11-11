Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 3%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 9,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 94,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.74) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.