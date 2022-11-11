Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

