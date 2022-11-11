EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) versus Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) Head to Head Review

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Jeffs’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $729.55 million 0.75 $8.61 million $0.61 15.82 Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EZCORP and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 5.25% 7.38% 3.83% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EZCORP and Jeffs’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.92%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

EZCORP beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. The Other International segment includes the consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

