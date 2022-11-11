Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$900.00 at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $90.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $41.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $34.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $36.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $29.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $37.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $138.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$726.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$525.61 and a 1 year high of C$742.90. The company has a market cap of C$17.03 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$650.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$666.19.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The company had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 93.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

