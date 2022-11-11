FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of FGFPP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006. FG Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

