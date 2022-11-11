FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on FIGS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FIGS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.