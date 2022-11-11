FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on FIGS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.
FIGS Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of FIGS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
