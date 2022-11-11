FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIGS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on FIGS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

FIGS Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of FIGS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.