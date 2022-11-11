Filecoin Price Hits $4.40 on Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00026048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $145.64 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 318,494,168 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

