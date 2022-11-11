Financial Survey: Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 47.17 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.93 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.3% of Glucose Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Glucose Health and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Upexi -4.71% -7.34% -5.60%

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glucose Health beats Upexi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

