First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the mining company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

