First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $48.32 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.