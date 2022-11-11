First Washington CORP Invests $5.25 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 218,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

