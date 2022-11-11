First Washington CORP Lowers Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.06% of Avalara worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Avalara by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara by 8.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of Avalara stock remained flat at $93.48 during midday trading on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.