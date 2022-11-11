First Washington CORP Takes $3.57 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. First Washington CORP owned about 0.07% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,444. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
