First Washington CORP Takes $3.57 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. First Washington CORP owned about 0.07% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,444. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

