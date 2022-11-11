Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 999,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,294,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.