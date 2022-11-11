Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,498 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,346 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.