Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $29.11. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 32,960 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.97.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
