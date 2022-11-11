Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.89

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.89 and traded as high as $29.11. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 32,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. SCF Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth about $15,269,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $981,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

