Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Price Performance

FORW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Get Forwardly alerts:

About Forwardly

(Get Rating)

See Also

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.