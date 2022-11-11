Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Price Performance
FORW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 322,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Forwardly has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.
About Forwardly
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forwardly (FORW)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.