Frax 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.59 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Frax has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $3.59 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005788 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,222,333,898 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

