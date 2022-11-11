Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of FUSN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a current ratio of 17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
