Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,189.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUSN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a current ratio of 17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.