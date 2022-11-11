FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issued By HC Wainwright

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNKD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.68. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $25,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,548.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MannKind by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MannKind by 75.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 255,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 109,742 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MannKind by 17.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 562.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.