FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPAD. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 3.85.

NYSE OPAD opened at 0.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 0.67 and a twelve month high of 8.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 216.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,994 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 4,209.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 849,869 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

