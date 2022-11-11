FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Party City Holdco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Party City Holdco’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $527.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.40 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 101.92% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE PRTY opened at $0.86 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Party City Holdco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 153,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 258.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.