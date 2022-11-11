FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.