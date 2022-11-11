FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

