FY2022 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($7.58). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.51%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $21.47 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 324,745 shares of company stock worth $7,364,552 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 148.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

