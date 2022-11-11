FY2022 EPS Estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Reduced by B. Riley

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,928,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

