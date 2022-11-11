FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

