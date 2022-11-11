FY2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreased by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.88. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Shares of ENTG opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

