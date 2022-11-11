FY2022 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Liquidia Stock Down 1.8 %

LQDA opened at $4.89 on Friday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.