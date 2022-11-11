FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Rackspace Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

