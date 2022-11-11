FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,573 shares of company stock worth $91,089. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

