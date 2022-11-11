Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.98

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.98 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.73). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.71), with a volume of 8,146 shares changing hands.

Gama Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.52. The firm has a market cap of £39.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

About Gama Aviation

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

