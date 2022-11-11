Gas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.28 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00012454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $21.35 million and $7.28 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002701 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000321 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
