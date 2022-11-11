Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 5.2 %

GTES stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.58. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

