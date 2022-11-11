Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 613,204 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 178,760 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

