Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Insider Transactions at Generation Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 17,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $771,282.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,681 shares of company stock valued at $273,287 and sold 10,352 shares valued at $54,001. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 15.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

