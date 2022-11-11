Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 421.4% in October

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 421.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.67.

Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,729. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

