Glenview Trust Co Acquires 101,535 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.81. The company had a trading volume of 336,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

