Glenview Trust Co Has $8.58 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.14. The company had a trading volume of 188,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

