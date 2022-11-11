Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,722. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

