GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.14-1.44 EPS.

GFS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NASDAQ GFS traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 3,546,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

