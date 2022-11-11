GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.24-$1.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.40.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 3,546,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

