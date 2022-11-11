GMT Capital Corp Purchases 1,514,500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 250.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up about 3.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 4.83% of Brinker International worth $46,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Brinker International by 254.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 136,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 98,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $2,860,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $439,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,443. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

